Dong-A Pharmaceutical announced Thursday that it will release a limited-edition retro version of Bacchus, South Korea's iconic energy drink, to mark the 63rd anniversary of its launch — reimagining the bottle design from when the product first hit shelves in 1963.

The retro edition was conceived to celebrate Bacchus' 63-year history and offer consumers a fresh brand experience. First launched on Aug. 8, 1963, Bacchus had sold a cumulative 24.2 billion bottles through last year and is closing in on the 25 billion mark.

The limited run comes in two varieties: Bacchus-D, sold at pharmacies, and Bacchus-F, available at convenience stores and hypermarkets. Both draw on the original bottle's silhouette to evoke the brand's heritage and carry the early slogan "Drink Your Vitality!" along with the product's signature bright blue color scheme.

To mark the launch, Dong-A Pharmaceutical is running a "Find the Retro Edition!" campaign in which customers who post a photo of their purchase on social media can enter a prize draw. On the official anniversary date of Aug. 8, the company will also offer a special one-day deal on a "Bacchus Cooler Bag Set" through its Naver Smart Store. The cooler bag set will also be available at major hypermarkets including Costco and E-mart Traders.

The marketing push aims to reinforce Bacchus' standing as a national energy drink that transcends generations — pairing the long-running brand's heritage with the current retro trend to stir nostalgia among older consumers while drawing in younger Generation Z shoppers.

The Bacchus retro edition will be sold through August at pharmacies, convenience stores and hypermarkets nationwide. "We planned this edition to express our gratitude to the consumers who have loved Bacchus for so long," a company official said. "We will keep striving to be a brand that brings vitality to people's tired everyday lives."