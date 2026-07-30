Hanwha Galleria announced it will run a Crocs pop-up store at its Seoul luxury goods hall through Aug. 19.

The store features new summer sandals and clogs from Crocs, along with the latest S3 Jibbitz charms — decorative accessories that clip into the holes of Crocs footwear, letting wearers personalize their shoes.

Highlighted products include the Saturday Metallic Buckle Sandal, the Saturday Tie-Dye Buckle Sandal and the Classic Ballet Clog. Jibbitz charms are priced between 5,000 won ($3.60) and 7,000 won depending on the design. Volume discounts apply, with footwear marked down up to 20 percent and Jibbitz charms up to 30 percent.

"Summer sandals are a fashion item that combines practicality and individuality," a Hanwha Galleria official said. "We hope visitors will use the wide range of Crocs designs and Jibbitz charms to create their own summer style."