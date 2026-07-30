A Korea Football Association vice chairman's repeated use of a corporate card at a Japanese restaurant — spending more than 10 million won ($6,820) there — and his subsequent marriage to the restaurant's owner have sparked controversy over KFA corporate card spending. The matter came to light during a Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism audit, but the ministry chose not to take action.

According to a JTBC report Wednesday, a Japanese restaurant in Seoul appeared repeatedly in KFA corporate card transaction records. The association spent a total of 16.76 million won at the restaurant over four years from 2022, of which former Vice Chairman Choi Young-il accounted for 11.61 million won.

Choi married the restaurant's owner in February 2024, and the KFA continued to charge roughly 2 million won at the establishment even after the wedding. The restaurant is located about 20 kilometers from KFA headquarters.

The Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism uncovered the matter during an earlier audit but did not treat it as a violation.

The ministry concluded that, while the spending was likely to benefit Choi directly given that it was a family-run business, it could not be clearly deemed illegal.

Choi defended his use of the restaurant. "I simply used it because it was quiet and offered good value," he said, adding that he had "faithfully provided explanations and the Ministry of Culture, Sports and Tourism found no grounds for disciplinary action."

Separately, the KFA charged 3.3 million won at a children's clothing retailer in December 2022. The association said it believed the payment was for a meal, explaining that the business owner had registered the establishment under a children's clothing category.

The KFA also charged 117.19 million won to a Belgian airline in March 2021.

The association said the payment was for a contract to transport equipment but did not specify what equipment was moved or on which route.