8 postdoctoral researchers selected in inaugural cohort Fellows to receive up to 140 million won over 2 years

The Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation announced Thursday that it has launched the CMK Science and Technology Fellows program for postdoctoral researchers and selected its inaugural cohort of eight fellows.

The program is a growth track within the foundation's integrated talent development platform, the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Scholarship, designed to identify and support postdoctoral researchers who can apply advanced science and technology to solving social problems.

Fellows on the domestic track receive 20 million won ($13,600) per year in research funding, while those on the overseas track receive 70 million won annually, with support running up to two years for a maximum of 140 million won. The foundation will also offer programs to strengthen global research capabilities, including academic exchanges, mentoring and networking opportunities.

The eight researchers chosen for this year's inaugural cohort are Kwon Do-hee (Hanyang University), Kim Jae-rim (Seoul National University), Song Woo-seok (UC San Diego), Oh Dong-gyo (SUTD), Lee Geon (Postech), Lee Seung-min (Harvard Medical School), Choi Sin-hyeong (Eawag) and Ha Min-gyu (Postech). They were recognized for their research potential and ability to address social challenges across fields including resource and environmental engineering, chemistry, life sciences, mechanical engineering, biomedical engineering, environmental engineering and IT convergence engineering.

The foundation said the program targets what it called the "research Death Valley" — a period of instability many researchers face after completing their doctorates. Despite being at the peak of their research capabilities, postdoctoral researchers often lack independent funding and a stable environment, which drives talented individuals out of academia. The program aims to give researchers the foundation they need to grow into independent scholars.

The initiative also draws candidates from existing CMK Science and Technology Scholarship recipients and alumni, establishing a full-cycle support system spanning undergraduate, graduate and postdoctoral stages. The foundation said it intends to provide continuous support as promising researchers advance from their studies to careers on the global stage.

"Building on founder Honorary Chairman Chung Mong-koo's philosophy that identifying talent is the foundation of national competitiveness, we continue to make strategic investments in future human capital," a foundation official said. "We will spare no effort in providing long-term, sustained investment so that the next generation of science and technology researchers can demonstrate their capabilities on the world stage."

Meanwhile, the Hyundai Motor Chung Mong-koo Foundation has been actively expanding its talent development efforts, recently holding the first core competency training session of the CMK Social Welfare Innovation Leaders Academy at Seoul National University.