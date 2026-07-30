Hwasun Chonnam National University Hospital and the South Jeolla Province Smoking Cessation Support Center held a staff smoking-cessation campaign Thursday to promote employee health and spread a smoke-free workplace culture, the hospital announced.

The hospital and the support center have been running ongoing cessation programs for staff who smoke. The campaign was organized under the slogan "Creating a fresh, smoke-free workplace."

About 170 employees took part, receiving one-on-one cessation counseling and informational materials on the health risks of cigarettes and e-cigarettes.

A "quit-smoking cafe" was also set up that day to encourage participation in a relaxed setting and motivate staff to quit.

Lung capacity tests were offered to all employees regardless of smoking status, giving them a chance to check their respiratory health and reflect on the importance of managing it.

"I hope this campaign gave employees an opportunity to assess their health and again recognize the need to quit smoking," said Choe Yu-ri, director of the South Jeolla Province Smoking Cessation Support Center. "We will continue to run a variety of cessation support programs to build a healthy, tobacco-free workplace culture."