E-mart's No Brand has partnered with premium craft makgeolli brand Boksundoga to launch one exclusive makgeolli and six food products, the company announced Thursday.

The "Boksundoga The Sweet Hand Makgeolli" was brewed using a recipe developed exclusively for No Brand. The drink blends Boksundoga's makgeolli — fermented from 100 percent domestic rice using traditional nuruk — with Ulsan pears and domestic acacia honey.

The six pairing foods combine traditional Korean ingredients with new flavor profiles: spicy chicken perilla noodles, garlic oil tteokbokki, perilla oil popcorn, smoked salmon chips, triple cheese cubes and rice gelato.

The "Boksundoga The Sweet Hand Makgeolli" will be sold exclusively at No Brand specialty stores, while the six food products will be available at E-mart locations and No Brand specialty stores nationwide.

"We developed these products together with Boksundoga, which strives to reinterpret our traditional heritage in a modern way," E-mart said.