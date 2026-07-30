Lotte Department Store's main branch is set to install a massive media facade called "Lotte Town Light," while its below-ground first floor undergoes a full renovation — moves the retailer says will raise the profile of Lotte Town Myeong-dong as a defining Seoul landmark.

Lotte Department Store announced Thursday that Lotte Town Light will debut on the exterior of the main branch's Young Plaza in December.

The main branch opened in 1979 at 1 Sogong-dong, Jung-gu, Seoul, and has become a landmark of South Korea's retail industry — the first department store in the country to post annual sales of 1 trillion won ($682 million). Over the years it added a new wing, Young Plaza and Avenuel, the country's first luxury-dedicated hall, establishing what it calls the "Lotte Town" retail model. The media facade will be the first of its kind at the complex.

Lotte Town Light will measure 77 meters wide and 21 meters tall — the largest display in the Myeong-dong shopping district, equivalent in area to four basketball courts. High-performance LED panels capable of 4K live playback will deliver sharp resolution, strong daytime visibility and a wide viewing angle. The installation is designed so pedestrians can enjoy the content from up to 1 kilometer away, reflecting the area's heavy foot traffic.

Through Lotte Town Light, the store plans to present a range of digital content, including seasonal campaigns, themed events, and cultural, artistic and entertainment programming rooted in K-culture. The facade is also a centerpiece of the "Myeong-dong Square" development project being led by Seoul's Jung-gu district office.

Ahead of the official launch, a teaser video inspired by Goethe's novel "The Sorrows of Young Werther" will be released in November. At year's end, the display will present a sweeping visual spectacle intended to set a global standard for landmark lighting.

The below-ground first floor of Lotte Department Store's main branch, home to Cosmonergy Plaza, will also begin renovations in August. Created when the new wing opened in 1988, Cosmonergy Plaza is a key thoroughfare connecting the main branch to Euljiro 1-ga Station on subway Line 2, drawing an average of about 20,000 visitors a day.

Cosmonergy Plaza will be reimagined across roughly 840 square meters. The existing central plaza will be redesigned around a symbolic installation honoring the history and heritage of Lotte Town Myeong-dong, while the surrounding spaces will introduce new content reflecting the character of Seoul.

Jeong Hyeon-seok, chief executive of Lotte Department Store, said the company will "expand differentiated spatial innovation and content, including the media facade at Lotte Town Myeong-dong, which has established itself as Seoul's premier tourism and shopping complex," adding that it aims to "take another leap forward as the country's top shopping and tourism landmark."