LG Electronics announced Thursday that it will mount the second edition of the "MMCA X LG OLED Series" in collaboration with the National Museum of Modern and Contemporary Art (MMCA).

The exhibition runs Friday through Nov. 29 at Seoul Box, a large-scale gallery space inside the MMCA Seoul in Jongno-gu, Seoul. It centers on a large-scale installation by artist Christine Sun Kim titled "Have Many Dumb Fights Against Rock."

To realize the work, LG Electronics assembled a sweeping curved screen from 72 55-inch OLED panels. The installation fills the display with animation rooted in Kim's drawings, which reinterpret the movements of American Sign Language (ASL) and the motion lines of classic cartoons as a visual grammar — delivering an exhibition experience that fuses technology and art.

LG Electronics went beyond simply supplying displays, collaborating with the artist from the planning stage through the full technical and spatial execution to faithfully realize her creative vision. Kim's intent to visualize the ever-shifting rules of image and language took shape as a commanding digital work across the large curved LG OLED screens.

Berlin-based Christine Sun Kim works across drawing, painting, installation, media art and performance, exploring the structures of language, communication and accessibility. Her distinctive practice combines graphical notation — a system for translating sound into visual language — with drawing to reinterpret language and social relationships visually. She has drawn wide attention in the international art world, having held major solo exhibitions at the Whitney Museum of American Art in New York and the Walker Art Center in Minneapolis.

The "MMCA X LG OLED Series" is now in its second year. The collaboration between the MMCA and LG Electronics aims to present new aesthetic possibilities in contemporary art. By working with artists who push visual experimentation, the series continues to expand the intersection of art and technology through exhibitions built around LG OLED.

"Through LG OLED's picture quality — which renders the delicate colors and dynamic movement the artist intended without distortion — we will deliver a distinctive customer experience created together by technology and art," said Oh Sung-taek, head of marketing communications at LG Electronics' Korea Sales Division.