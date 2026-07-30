Gangwon Special Self-Governing Province and its 18 cities and counties have agreed to take all necessary measures to respond to summer disasters and ensure water safety for residents and travelers.

They also pledged to address the removal of illegal facilities along rivers and valleys and to contain the spread of pine wilt disease.

According to the province, deputy heads of the province and its cities and counties held a video policy council meeting Wednesday to discuss detailed measures for disaster response and public safety.

Discussions centered on key cooperative issues and response frameworks between the province and its municipalities.

The main agenda items on the province-municipality cooperation list included encouraging spending of the high fuel price victim support fund, conducting a comprehensive farmland survey, mounting an all-out effort to contain the spread of pine wilt disease, and removing illegal facilities along rivers and valleys — all measures in the areas of public welfare and safety that residents feel most directly.

Administrative Vice Governor Yeo Jung-hyeop stressed that "summer is a season when the risks of water accidents and natural disasters both rise, so the province and its cities and counties must maintain close cooperation to do their utmost to protect the lives and property of residents." He also asked for the active cooperation of the municipalities "so that public safety initiatives and key pending issues can be carried out without disruption."