Eunpyeong-gu in Seoul will operate a free mobile toy repair service — the "Visiting Toy Hospital" — for local residents from August through November, district mayor Kim Mi-kyung announced.

The project aims to promote carbon neutrality and a culture of resource recycling by repairing broken toys that would otherwise go to waste, giving children the chance to keep using their toys longer while easing the financial burden on parents.

The mobile clinic will make four visits per month to different dong across the district, rotating through all neighborhoods from August to November so residents can access the repair service close to home.

The service covers toys that have stopped working due to electrical faults — such as those that no longer power on or produce sound. Visitors are asked to bring fresh batteries to facilitate smooth inspection and repair. Physically damaged toys are not eligible for repair.

Applications are accepted on a first-come, first-served basis through the Eunpyeong-gu Childcare Support Center website, with a limit of two items per household.

Schedules and locations for each dong will be posted on the Eunpyeong-gu Childcare Support Center website and on bulletin boards at neighborhood community centers. For further inquiries, residents may contact the Eunpyeong-gu Childcare Support Center directly.

"I hope the Visiting Toy Hospital brings children the joy of using their toys for longer and helps parents ease the strain on household budgets," district mayor Kim said. "This initiative also carries real meaning for spreading a culture of resource recycling, and I encourage as many residents as possible to take part."