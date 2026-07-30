Seoul's Dongdaemun-gu officially opened "DDM Youth Hideout," a dedicated space for teenagers in Jeonong 2-dong, on Wednesday, the district said.

About 30 people attended the opening ceremony, including Dongdaemun-gu District Mayor Choi Dong-min, Seoul city and district lawmakers, representatives of the operating organization and teenagers. The program included a progress report on the facility's development, congratulatory remarks, a video introduction, a celebratory performance by teenagers, a commemorative event, a facility tour and an open conversation session between officials and youth.

DDM Youth Hideout is a neighborhood-based space designed to give teenagers a comfortable place to rest, play and socialize with friends during the gaps in their day — such as after school or before and after hagwon classes.

The district completed construction in May and ran a 30-day trial operation from June 16 to Tuesday. Feedback from teenagers who used the space during that period was incorporated into adjustments to the facility layout and operations before the formal opening.

The facility occupies the second floor of a building at 3 Jeonongno 16-gil, spanning 152.88 square meters. Construction and operations required a total investment of 300.63 million won ($205,000).

The space is organized around four functions tailored to teenagers' needs: hands-on activities, rest, play and socializing.

The activity zone features an XR screen for virtual sports, movie viewing and dance. The rest area includes a loft and sofas where visitors can unwind alone or chat with friends.

The play zone offers a noraebang, a PC zone, a photo booth and board games. The socializing area is designed for self-directed activities such as club meetings, study groups and peer exchanges.

The facility is open to students from fifth grade of elementary school through the final year of high school. Hours are 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturdays. The facility is closed on Mondays and public holidays, with hours adjusted during school vacations based on demand.

The Youth Hope Bridge nonprofit association will operate the center. The two-year contract runs from May 2026 to April 2028, with a center director and one staff member on site at all times.

The district plans to use the hideout not only as a leisure and rest facility but also as a front-line touchpoint in the local youth safety network. When staff identify teenagers who need counseling or other assistance, the district will connect them with local counseling and welfare agencies to ensure they receive appropriate support.

The district also plans to consistently incorporate feedback from teenage users, with the goal of building an open youth space where members respect and care for one another.

"The real owners of this space are you, the teenagers," District Mayor Choi said. "Adults have prepared the space, but what it becomes depends on the ideas and participation of young people." He added: "A great space is not completed by buildings and facilities alone. We will listen to teenagers' voices so they can rest comfortably, spend time with friends, and pursue their interests and dreams — and we will work with the community to make this a space that is cherished for a long time."