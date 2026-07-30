[Herald Business = Senior Reporter Park Jong-il] Seoul's Yongsan-gu, led by District Mayor Kim Kyung-dae, has become the first autonomous district in Seoul to appoint a "conflict mediation officer" — a new role designed to prevent disputes and minimize delays in redevelopment and reconstruction projects.

When a dispute arises or conflict is anticipated during a project, the conflict mediation officer will conduct on-site investigations and interview stakeholders at the request of the relevant project division, providing objective, professional mediation and arbitration support. The officer will also diagnose potential sources of conflict from the earliest stages of a project and propose solutions to prevent disputes and keep delays to a minimum.

Key responsibilities include advance checks for factors that could delay projects, support for communication and consultation among stakeholders, conflict mediation and dispute resolution, and tailored advisory and specialist counseling for each project. The district expects systematic conflict management from the outset to reduce unnecessary disputes and improve both the stability and pace of its redevelopment and reconstruction work.

The conflict mediation officer will operate in coordination with the Yongsan Development Rapid Implementation Task Force, which was established as District Mayor Kim's first official act of the ninth elected term.

The task force continuously monitors the progress of major development and redevelopment projects in the district and identifies and resolves schedule-delaying factors at an early stage.

Its core duties cover project-by-project progress management, regular and ad hoc review meetings, communication meetings with reconstruction association executives, expert advisory and counseling services, resident capacity-building education programs, and the management and mediation of major conflict issues.

The district plans to strengthen execution by sharing field-level opinions and systematically managing key issues through a collaborative framework that brings together project divisions, associations and experts.

Tighter conflict and progress management has already shortened timelines on two reconstruction projects.

The Cheonghwa Apartment reconstruction project completed its administrative procedures for designation and public notice of the redevelopment zone in 599 days — 131 days ahead of the standard processing period of 730 days. The Bando Apartment reconstruction project advanced through the third advisory round of the rapid integrated planning process for its redevelopment plan in 222 days, cutting 268 days off the standard 490-day period; the project is now targeting redevelopment zone designation in the second half of this year.

In the case of Cheonghwa Apartment, a dispute broke out among residents over proposed changes to the building plan during the redevelopment plan approval process. The district held a public information session and worked closely with the promotion committee to coordinate opinions among stakeholders. As a result, it built consensus among residents and advanced the redevelopment zone designation process without disruption.

"Redevelopment and reconstruction projects can move forward more stably and quickly when they are grounded in trust and open communication among residents," District Mayor Kim said. "We will do our utmost to ensure that projects in the district proceed without a hitch by providing systematic support — from conflict prevention to progress management — centered on the conflict mediation officer and the rapid implementation task force."