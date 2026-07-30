Seoul's Gangseo-gu is holding a naming contest to let residents choose the name of a new public library set to open in October inside the district's new integrated office complex, district mayor Jin Kyo-hoon announced.

The library will be housed within the new integrated district office, which is relocating to the Magok area for the first time in the district's 49-year history. Spanning 2,010 square meters across one below-ground floor and one above-ground floor, the facility will include a general reading room, an infant and toddler materials room, a program room and a club room.

The district plans to design the library as a "multi-cultural space" where residents of all generations can rest and share knowledge. Removing the boundary between the children's and general collections will create a more open feel, while a stepped space connecting the below-ground and above-ground floors has been designed as a comfortable area for residents to relax. The district also plans to actively support community gatherings and self-organized activities through the program and club rooms.

Because the library is meant to be a space always open to residents, the district organized the contest so the facility can open under a name chosen by the community itself.

The contest runs from Saturday through Aug. 20. Any Gangseo-gu resident — as well as anyone who works, studies or belongs to an organization based in the district — is eligible to enter.

Entrants should submit a fresh name of up to eight Korean characters that captures the library's character, either online or by text message. Submissions can also be made by scanning a QR code posted on the district's official website.

Proposed names will be evaluated on three criteria: how well they express Gangseo-gu's character and the library's identity, originality, and ease of pronunciation. They will then go through an online resident preference survey from Aug. 26 to Sept. 6, with six finalists to be selected in total.

Prize money will be awarded as follows: 300,000 won ($205) for the top entry, 200,000 won for each of two runner-up entries, and 100,000 won for each of three merit prizes. The final results will be announced on the Gangseo-gu district office website on Sept. 15.

"We organized this contest to mark the opening of the integrated district office — which will usher in a new future for Gangseo — by starting the library's journey together with our residents," Jin said. "We hope many residents will take an interest and participate."