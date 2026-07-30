The Goryeong Cultural Tourism Foundation announced Thursday that it is relocating its office to the first floor of the Gaya Fortress building within the Daegaya History Theme Park in Daegaya-eup, Goryeong-gun, and will begin full operations at the new location next month.

The new office, on the first floor of the Gaya Fortress building inside the Daegaya History Theme Park, is expected to allow the foundation to better link its core cultural and tourism projects to the site, which also houses exhibition halls and tourist attractions.

The foundation plans to use the relocation as an opportunity to advance key projects on-site, including the Daegaya Festival, eco-friendly camping tourism, UNESCO World Heritage tourism product development and the Goryeong National Heritage Night program.

It also aims to improve access for local residents and tourists, expand opportunities to enjoy culture and the arts in daily life, and develop programs and content drawing on the region's historical, cultural and tourism resources — creating an environment where both residents and visitors can participate.

"This office move marks a new starting point for the foundation to get one step closer to the culture and tourism scene," a foundation official said. "We will actively identify and pursue cultural tourism projects that residents and visitors can truly feel, and play a central role in strengthening Goryeong's competitiveness in cultural tourism."