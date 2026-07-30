Mapo-gu (District Mayor Yu Dong-gyun) has announced the launch of a new public communications channel called the "Baro Baro Sotongpone" (direct feedback phone line) to enable faster and more substantive engagement with residents.

Yu has emphasized resident communication since before taking office. The Baro Baro Sotongpone was set up to let residents submit everyday grievances and policy suggestions by text message, so their input can be reflected in district administration without delay.

Since taking office, Yu has personally carried the phone and checks incoming messages throughout the day to ensure no resident concern — large or small — goes unnoticed.

Once a text is received, an initial acknowledgment reply goes out automatically. The district plans to move away from formulaic responses by allowing adequate time for review and, where necessary, conducting on-site inspections before issuing a final, substantive reply.

For complaints spanning multiple issues, the district will work closely with the relevant departments to develop practical solutions and offer realistic alternatives that residents can see and feel.

Any Mapo-gu resident is welcome to send the Baro Baro Sotongpone a message — whether everyday feedback or suggestions for improving district administration.

"What matters more than a quick reply is the right answer — one that actually changes residents' lives," Yu said. "Through the Baro Baro Sotongpone, I will listen more closely to voices from the community and deliver a style of administration built on communication that residents can genuinely feel."