Yeongdeungpo-gu will launch a direct "Resident Communication Phone" line on Monday, giving residents a round-the-clock channel to reach District Mayor Cho Yu-jin and lowering the barriers between the public and local government.

The hotline will receive residents' complaints, grievances and policy suggestions in real time, 24 hours a day. The district mayor will personally review each submission and send text-message replies on the status of each case.

Any Yeongdeungpo resident can reach the line at 010-6400-8450 to report everyday inconveniences — road conditions, traffic, environmental issues — or to share ideas and policy proposals for the district's future development.

The district office has put a management system in place to ensure prompt handling. Complaints received during weekday business hours will be immediately forwarded to the relevant department for review and on-site inspection, with results relayed to the resident. Outside business hours — evenings, weekends and public holidays — the district's duty office will keep the channel running without interruption.

Alongside the hotline, the district will strengthen in-person engagement. For cases directly tied to resident safety, requiring urgent on-site verification, or involving significant policy proposals, the district mayor will visit the location in person and hold a "Dialogue with Residents" session to hear community voices firsthand and incorporate them into district policy.

In addition, the district plans to publish complaint-handling updates, examples of resident ideas adopted as policy, and the results of systemic improvements made in response to recurring or common complaints on the district office's official website to enhance transparency.

"Through the Resident Communication Phone, I will stay in constant contact with residents around the clock, listen to voices from the field and find answers there," District Mayor Cho said. "I will build a Yeongdeungpo where even the smallest story shared in daily life becomes district policy — a truly democratic Yeongdeungpo second to none."