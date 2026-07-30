Jongno-gu completed its first "field district mayor's office and community dialogue" tour of the ninth elected-term administration on Wednesday, wrapping up a circuit of all 17 neighborhoods that began July 15.

The tour was designed to gather residents' suggestions directly at local complaint sites, incorporate their input into district governance, and share key policies of the ninth elected-term administration to drive positive change in Jongno.

District Mayor Yu Chan-jong spent Wednesday listening to the concerns and grievances of residents and merchants in the Sejong Village Food Culture Street area.

He also visited Sajik Senior Center, which is operating as a heat-relief shelter amid the ongoing heat wave, to carefully inspect the condition of cooling equipment and the indoor rest environment, with a focus on elderly safety.

Yu chatted with elderly residents who had come to the shelter to escape the heat, saying he would ensure "there are no gaps in managing air conditioning and amenities so that summer heat-relief shelters can fully serve their purpose."

At a community dialogue session held at Sajik-dong Community Service Center, Yu reaffirmed his commitment to "jobs and livelihood vitality" — a key campaign pledge — and announced plans to focus on improving living conditions in both residential and commercial areas through a suspension of parking enforcement during lunch hours.

Yu plans to establish field-centered administration by taking the district mayor's office directly to markets, senior centers and schools, and by operating a rapid-response center to handle residents' complaints quickly.

"I will listen more to residents' voices, work from their perspective, and create positive change in Jongno," Yu said. "I will show results close to where residents live."