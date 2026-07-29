Glen Hansard, the Irish singer-songwriter and actor who won global acclaim for his role in the film "Once," has died in a motorcycle accident. He was 56.

ATC Management, Hansard's agency, said in a statement Wednesday that "it is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Glen Hansard, who died in the early hours of Wednesday, following a traffic accident in Dublin."

"His family are in deep shock and grief and ask that their privacy be respected during this very difficult time," the statement added.

Irish and British media reported that Dublin police were seeking witnesses to a single-vehicle motorcycle accident that occurred in the early hours of Wednesday on Lucan Road in west Dublin.

Born in Dublin in April 1970, Hansard began his career as a busker performing on the streets. He went on to form the rock band The Frames and made his acting debut in the 1991 music film "The Commitments."

It was the 2007 music film "Once" that elevated him to international stardom. Starring alongside Czech singer Markéta Irglová, Hansard won the hearts of music fans around the world as the film became a global hit.

"Falling Slowly," released by The Swell Season — the project duo he formed with Irglová — won the Academy Award for Best Original Song at the 80th Academy Awards, cementing it as his signature song.

Hansard continued making music after his public relationship with Irglová ended. He released "Strict Joy" in 2009, an album reflecting on the emotions of separation, and expanded his work as a solo artist through the 2010s and beyond.

His 2015 solo album "Didn't He Ramble" earned him a Grammy Award nomination for Best Folk Album, again drawing recognition for his artistry.

Hansard performed in South Korea multiple times, buoyed by the popularity of "Once." A 2009 Swell Season concert at the Sejong Center for the Performing Arts drew an average of 2,784 paying audience members per show, setting a record at the venue at the time.

Irish Prime Minister Micheál Martin paid tribute on X, formerly Twitter, calling Hansard "a talented musician and actor who made an enormous contribution to Irish culture for years."

He is survived by his wife, poet Máire Sarrca, and a three-year-old son.

Through "Once" and "Falling Slowly," Hansard built a singular artistic identity that moved between film and music, marked by an understated yet deeply authentic voice. Tributes from fans and the music world have poured in following news of his sudden death.