A magnitude-5.8 earthquake struck off the coast of Japan's Kumamoto Prefecture on Wednesday, with tremors felt in parts of southern South Korea. The quake came just one day after a powerful magnitude-7.1 earthquake hit inland Kumamoto on Tuesday, raising concerns about aftershocks.

According to the Korea Meteorological Administration, the magnitude-5.8 quake struck at around 10:19 p.m. Wednesday off the coast of Kumamoto Prefecture.

The earthquake was felt domestically, with instrumental intensity level 2 recorded in parts of South Gyeongsang Province, South Jeolla Province and Gwangju.

Instrumental intensity level 2 was recorded specifically in Namhae-gun and Hadong-gun in South Gyeongsang Province, Yeosu in South Jeolla Province, and Gwangju.

Instrumental intensity level 2 indicates shaking perceptible to some people in quiet environments or on upper floors of buildings, and may cause hanging objects to sway slightly.

The previous day, a magnitude-7.1 earthquake struck inland Kumamoto Prefecture, prompting a wave of reports from residents across southern South Korea who said they felt the tremors.

That quake registered instrumental intensity level 3 in multiple locations across the southern region — a level at which people indoors, particularly on upper floors, feel distinct shaking, and stationary vehicles may rock slightly.

The Korea Meteorological Administration said strong earthquakes in Japan's Kyushu region can send seismic waves into parts of southern South Korea.

The agency urged the public to monitor earthquake alerts and emergency notifications, and to follow safety guidelines — including avoiding unnecessary outings and staying away from hazardous areas.