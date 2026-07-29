The three candidates vying to lead the Democratic Party of Korea — Kim Min-seok, Jung Chung-rae and Song Young-gil — squared off Wednesday in the party's first televised debate ahead of its Aug. 17 national convention, each staking out a distinct pitch centered on stability, sweeping reform and economic relief for ordinary citizens.

In his opening remarks at the debate held at MBC in Seoul's Sangam-dong, Kim took aim at Jung, warning that a strained relationship between the party and the presidential office was already rattling election prospects and even share prices. "When the party-presidential relationship is shaken, the government is shaken, the AI and semiconductor projects in Honam, Chungcheong and Yeongnam are shaken, and the president himself is shaken," he said.

Kim argued that the party needed a dependable leader who could be trusted to deliver both policy success and a general election victory. "Kim Min-seok has already been verified as someone who can work steadily — as prime minister — and can serve as a stable leader of the ruling party," he said.

Jung, seeking a second term as party leader, emphasized his commitment to pressing ahead with the reforms he launched during his first tenure. "Make the Democratic Party true to itself — a stronger reform-minded party leader, and once again Jung Chung-rae," he said.

Jung also invoked the legacies of former presidents Kim Dae-jung, Roh Moo-hyun and Moon Jae-in, pledging to unite their supporters and ensure the success of the Lee Jae Myung government. He described that government as having emerged from the "revolution of light" that overcame the insurrection triggered by the emergency martial law declaration, in remarks widely read as a pointed counter to Kim's candidacy.

Song focused on economic anxieties, pointing to falling share prices and rising housing costs. "Share prices are collapsing, home prices are rising, and the public is looking to the ruling party for answers on real estate," he said, adding that public unease was growing because of the turbulent party-presidential relationship.

Song also directed criticism at Jung, calling for a leader who could put an end to personal political maneuvering and factional infighting. "I will serve as the ruling party leader who supports President Lee while looking after people's livelihoods, drawing on my experience saving Incheon from the brink of financial collapse as its mayor," he said.