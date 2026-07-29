Actor Jeon Seung-jae, who collapsed from a cerebral hemorrhage just before a drama series shoot and never regained consciousness, has died. He was 48.

Min Ji-hyeok, an actor and head of theater company D7, announced Jeon's death Wednesday through his SNS account.

The late actor is being mourned at Shil Nakwon Gyeonggi Funeral Hall, Room 3. The funeral procession will depart Friday at 6 a.m., after which he will be cremated and interred at Anseong Utopia Memorial Park.

In early 2024, Jeon collapsed from a sudden cerebral hemorrhage while waiting on the set of the KBS 2TV Sageuk drama series "Goryeo-Khitan War" at a filming location in Suwon, Gyeonggi Province.

He was rushed to hospital and underwent emergency surgery but never regained consciousness, remaining in critical condition ever since.

His story became publicly known about three months after the incident. Fellow actors Park Ji-yeon and Seong Do-hyeon shared a donation account to help cover his treatment costs, appealing to the public: "We need prayers that give strength and small acts of kindness. Please join forces." Colleagues and fans rallied in support, wishing him a full recovery.

Born in 1979, Jeon began his acting career with the 2004 film "Taegukgi."

He went on to consistently build his filmography through supporting and minor roles in a wide range of films, including "Haeundae," "Korea," "The Age of Shadows," "Along With the Gods: The Last 49 Days," "The Great Battle," "Sinkholes" and "Count."

Jeon was remembered as an actor who quietly delivered in every role and remained a steady presence on the Korean film and drama scene. Online, fans and colleagues expressed grief at the sudden news and offered their condolences.