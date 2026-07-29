A man in Jinju, South Gyeongsang Province, was arrested Wednesday after ramming several patrol cars while trying to flee officers in his vehicle.

According to the South Gyeongsang Provincial Police Agency and Yonhap, a call came in to the emergency line at around 3 p.m. Wednesday reporting that a man in his 40s, identified only as A, had gotten into an altercation with staff at a Buddhist temple in Jinju. Officers responded to the scene and began pursuing A after he fled in his car.

A ignored police orders to stop and drove to the neighboring Sancheong-gun. Officers deployed multiple patrol cars to block his escape route and ordered him to get out of the vehicle. A, however, repeatedly rammed the patrol cars by lurching his car forward and backward, damaging several of them and leaving some responding officers with minor injuries.

Police ultimately sealed off all escape routes and apprehended A. He has been booked on charges including obstruction of public duty using a dangerous object, and police are investigating the full circumstances of the incident.