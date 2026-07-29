The mother of singer Jang Yun-jeong has been indicted and is being held in detention.

The Seoul Eastern District Prosecutors Office said Wednesday it had indicted Yuk, Jang's mother, on charges of defrauding an acquaintance of tens of millions of won. Yuk is accused of receiving the money under the guise of investment but failing to return any profits.

Earlier, police received a complaint from the victim and traced Yuk's whereabouts before obtaining an arrest warrant from a court in mid-July.

Police had struggled for some time to locate Yuk after finding no signs of activity — no mobile phone use, no credit card transactions or other lifestyle indicators. Officers eventually tracked her down and, after confirming the details of the alleged crime and determining there were sufficient grounds for charges, referred the case to prosecutors.