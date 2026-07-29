Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates is pursuing a visit to South Korea as early as next month, with plans to meet Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, sources said.
Sources in the information and communications technology industry said Gates' office recently requested a meeting with Han and the two sides are in discussions. A specific date for the visit and the agenda have not yet been finalized.
Gates visited South Korea last August, when he discussed cooperation on AI and next-generation small modular reactors. During that trip, he also met with key business leaders — including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong — to explore potential collaboration in next-generation nuclear power, biotech and AI.
Gates also chairs TerraPower, a next-generation nuclear energy company he founded in 2008. TerraPower is a leading developer of next-generation small modular reactors, drawing attention for technology that pairs a molten-salt-based energy storage system with adjustable power output and enhanced safety features. Industry observers say Gates could also use the visit to discuss SMR cooperation with major South Korean companies.
keg@heraldcorp.com