Microsoft co-founder and Gates Foundation chair Bill Gates is pursuing a visit to South Korea as early as next month, with plans to meet Prime Minister Han Seong-sook, sources said.

Sources in the information and communications technology industry said Gates' office recently requested a meeting with Han and the two sides are in discussions. A specific date for the visit and the agenda have not yet been finalized.

Gates visited South Korea last August, when he discussed cooperation on AI and next-generation small modular reactors. During that trip, he also met with key business leaders — including SK Group Chairman Chey Tae-won, HD Hyundai Vice Chairman Chung Ki-sun and Samsung Electronics Chairman Lee Jae-yong — to explore potential collaboration in next-generation nuclear power, biotech and AI.

Gates also chairs TerraPower, a next-generation nuclear energy company he founded in 2008. TerraPower is a leading developer of next-generation small modular reactors, drawing attention for technology that pairs a molten-salt-based energy storage system with adjustable power output and enhanced safety features. Industry observers say Gates could also use the visit to discuss SMR cooperation with major South Korean companies.