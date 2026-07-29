The Ulsan Buk-gu Volunteer Center delivered 28 heat-wave prevention kits Wednesday to workers at the Anaul Sheltered Workshop for the Disabled in Nongso 3-dong, Buk-gu, Ulsan, as part of its "Heat Wave Response Health Guardian Project" to help workers with disabilities stay healthy through the summer.

The kits were assembled with support from the Korea Volunteer Center and the Community Chest of Korea under their "Mental Rest Shelter in Disaster" program. Each kit contained items to help prevent heat-related illness, including handheld fans, hats, cooling arm sleeves and cooling scarves.

"We put together these kits because we want workers with disabilities who work on-site even in extreme heat to be able to do so safely and in good health," a center official said. "We will continue to run support programs for the safety and well-being of vulnerable members of our community."