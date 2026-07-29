The Seoul Tourism Foundation is looking to strengthen the competitiveness of Seoul's tourism industry ecosystem and foster sustainable growth by supporting tourism startups.

The foundation said it is accepting applications for the "2027 Seoul Tourism Plaza New Startup Residency" program from Tuesday through 6 p.m. on Aug. 17, with the aim of identifying and nurturing promising companies that can drive innovation in Seoul's tourism sector. The foundation plans to provide office space within Seoul Tourism Plaza to give tourism startups a base for growth, while identifying innovative companies to bolster the competitiveness and sustainable development of Seoul's tourism industry ecosystem.

The foundation operates startup office space on the ninth and 10th floors of Seoul Tourism Plaza, located on Cheonggyecheon-ro in Jongno-gu, as a support hub for the tourism industry. The space includes private offices as well as shared facilities such as meeting rooms, co-working areas and a kitchenette to encourage collaboration and networking among resident companies.

A total of five offices are available — one two-person room, three 10-person rooms and one 12-person room. Applicants must be individual or corporate business operators running ventures related to promoting Seoul tourism, and must have been founded within the past seven years under the Small and Medium Business Establishment Support Act.

Benefits include private workspace, shared meeting rooms and co-working space; business development and marketing support through dedicated mentoring and accelerator programs; investment opportunities through investor relations presentations and demo days; and networking programs with investors and related organizations. The residency period runs from Jan. 1 to Dec. 31, 2027, with the possibility of a one-time extension for a maximum stay of two years, subject to review.

Applications must be submitted via a Google Form along with required documents by 6 p.m. on Aug. 17; no additional submissions or revisions will be accepted after the deadline. Final residents will be selected through a two-stage evaluation — a first-round document review (10 percent quantitative, 90 percent qualitative) and a second-round presentation assessment (100 percent qualitative). Full details are available on the Seoul Tourism Foundation's website.

"This year, with inbound tourist arrivals expected to surpass 20 million, we will actively seek out and support startups capable of delivering real results in line with the rapidly shifting tourism trends toward extended stays and locally rooted experiences," said Lee Jun, head of the foundation's global tourism industry team. "We will provide full backing so that resident companies can grow quickly and lead the Seoul tourism industry, including through investment attraction and overseas expansion."