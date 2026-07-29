Ulsan's Nam-gu district office held a campaign pledge action plan review Wednesday, discussing the direction for pursuing pledges made by District Mayor Im Hyeon-cheol to realize the district's governing vision of "Nam-gu on the move again, livelihoods back on their feet."

The 9th elected-term campaign pledges are organized into three areas — three zone-based development projects, three growth belt initiatives and four all-generation tailored welfare programs — comprising 10 tasks and 46 projects in total.

Officials reviewed projects closely tied to residents' daily lives, including balanced development across three zones — the Taehwagang River transit-oriented area, the Samsan-Daldong commercial and cultural district and the Okdong-Mugeo-dong education zone — as well as efforts to build a growth foundation linking tourism, advanced industries and urban regeneration, the operation of a livelihood economy rapid-response team, and the installation of a smart health and welfare complex.

The review also examined plans to strengthen tailored support across life stages — covering childbirth, childcare, youth, women and senior citizens — to build a comprehensive care system that residents can feel in their everyday lives. For each pledge, officials checked five elements: implementation goals, annual action plans, funding strategies, coordination with relevant agencies, and anticipated challenges along with countermeasures.

Nam-gu plans to sort its projects into three tracks — those to be completed within the current term, those for which groundwork will be laid and those to be pursued on a medium-to-long-term basis — and to set clear phase-by-phase targets and performance indicators for each to strengthen accountability.

For projects requiring central or city government funding, legal and institutional review, or coordination with relevant agencies, the district plans to conduct a thorough analysis of implementation conditions and develop feasible approaches.

Nam-gu will refine the action plans for each pledge project, gather input from a citizen pledge-monitoring panel in August, and finalize the plans in September before publishing them on the district office's website.

"Campaign pledges are a promise made to residents and a commitment to reviving the local economy and changing Nam-gu's future," Im said. "Let us prepare well so that residents can feel real change in their everyday lives."