Defense Minister Ahn Gyu-back has ordered an internal audit into allegations of abuse and mismanagement at the military police battalion of the Gyeryong Garrison Support Group, a unit under the direct command of the Ministry of National Defense.

The Defense Ministry said Wednesday that "Minister Ahn has directed the inspector general's office to conduct an audit into the recent abuse allegations at the Gyeryong Garrison Support Group, taking into account the gravity of the matter and the need for objectivity," adding that "strict measures will be taken based on the findings."

The unit received a report Thursday that two Marine soldiers had committed acts of abuse against junior troops and has since referred the case to civilian police. The ministry's investigation headquarters transferred the case to civilian authorities under the Military Court Act because the allegations include suspected sex crimes.

The two soldiers are accused of physically assaulting junior troops, hurling verbal abuse at them and disrupting their sleep after shift changes.

Internal witnesses also said the soldiers forced some junior troops to crawl naked in the shower area, demanded inappropriate physical contact and subjected them to so-called "food torture" — forcing them to eat wasabi and other substances.

One of the two soldiers accused of the abuse had previously been reported for mistreating another junior soldier, but the military closed the case after a verbal warning, citing insufficient corroborating evidence following an internal inquiry.