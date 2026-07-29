Yangcheon-gu conducted field administration Wednesday, with District Mayor Lee Ki-jae visiting sites where residents had filed complaints to inspect conditions and discuss remedies for public safety and everyday inconveniences, the district said.

The inspection was organized around the "Citizen Communication Office," a unit established when the ninth elected administration took office, to more quickly reflect residents' voices in district policy and strengthen on-the-ground, dialogue-driven governance.

Lee visited three sites where complaints had been received — Sinjeong Intersection, a temporary pedestrian overpass in front of Singang Elementary School, and Wolseong Senior Center — inspecting each in turn to confirm the issues and review planned responses.

At Sinjeong Intersection, in front of the Sinjeong 119 Safety Center, Lee examined complaints about traffic congestion and calls for signal system improvements. Residents had requested adjustments to the access road into the Sinjeong 119 Safety Center, an extension of the left-turn lane toward Hwagok Tunnel, and longer left-turn and straight-ahead signal phases during the morning commute. Because changes to lane configurations and signal systems fall under the jurisdiction of the Yangcheon Police Station, the district plans to coordinate with the station to review possible improvements.

At the temporary pedestrian overpass in front of Singang Elementary School, Lee reviewed complaints about swaying that raised safety concerns among pedestrians. The district explained that some movement is inherent in long-span overpasses without intermediate piers but that the structure is sound, and forwarded the complaints to the city department responsible for managing the overpass. The district also said it would continue coordinating with relevant agencies on installing additional informational signage about the swaying and on pedestrian safety measures.

Finally, Lee visited Wolseong Senior Center to assess a roof leak and the overall condition of the facility. The district said it plans to move quickly on the necessary repairs to stop the leak.

Going forward, the district said it will continue to strengthen its field-based complaint resolution system — directly verifying residents' concerns on-site through the Citizen Communication Office and actively coordinating with relevant agencies on matters requiring inter-agency cooperation.

"Direct communication, field-first, and innovative administration are the governing principles we will carry into the ninth elected term," Lee said. "Wherever residents feel inconvenienced, we will go there ourselves, confirm the problem firsthand, and strengthen our field administration to deliver swift solutions."