LG Household posted consolidated operating profit of 54.8 billion won ($37.4 million) in the second quarter, up 87.5 percent from a year earlier, as a portfolio restructuring strategy began to show tangible results, led by improved performance in North America and other global markets.

According to filings with the Financial Supervisory Service's DART system Wednesday, LG Household recorded consolidated sales of 1.66 trillion won and operating profit of 102.8 billion won in the second quarter, up 3.3 percent and 87.5 percent, respectively, from a year earlier.

Global growth stood out across the quarter's results. Overseas sales rose 12.6 percent on-year to 584.5 billion won, accounting for 35 percent of total company sales. North America sales climbed 47.3 percent to 205.8 billion won over the same period, while China sales fell 5 percent to 176 billion won. It marked the first time North America sales have surpassed China sales since LG Household was spun off as an independent entity.

A temporary US tariff refund also contributed to the earnings improvement.

By segment, beauty sales rose 3.9 percent on-year to 818.4 billion won, with operating profit of 44.4 billion won swinging to a gain. Growth at key brands — including Dr. Groot, Yusimol, Dominas, VDL and Hince — drove the beauty segment's performance.

Home Care and Daily Beauty segment sales climbed 5.5 percent on-year to 377.6 billion won, with operating profit up 23.1 percent to 22.3 billion won. Refreshment segment sales edged up 0.5 percent to 461.4 billion won, while operating profit fell 15.1 percent to 36.1 billion won. Sales received a modest lift from World Cup promotions, but operating profit declined due to rising raw material costs stemming from the war in the Middle East.

An LG Household official said products developed through the company's differentiated research and development capabilities have been drawing strong customer response, adding that the company will expand investment in high-growth markets and key channels to lead what it calls "Intelligent K-Beauty" grounded in scientific research.

Meanwhile, LG Household's board of directors Wednesday approved an interim dividend of 1,500 won per share for 2026. The dividend will be paid to shareholders of record as of Aug. 14 and disbursed by Aug. 28.