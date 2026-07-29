As a heat wave warning grips Ulsan amid sweltering temperatures, local companies are drawing attention for delivering samgyetang — a nourishing chicken soup traditionally consumed during the hottest days of summer — to elderly residents and vulnerable groups in the region.

Hyundai Motor's management and union kicked off their "H-Local Together Samgyetang Day" event on Wednesday, serving 100 portions of samgyetang at Yangjeong Senior Center in Buk-gu, Ulsan. The deliveries will continue through Friday, reaching 38 senior centers across Buk-gu.

For the event, Hyundai Motor's labor and management used 30 million won ($20,500) from a corporate social responsibility fund to purchase more than 1,900 bowls of samgyetang from nine specialty restaurants in Buk-gu, also aiming to boost the local dining economy.

Hyundai Motor's labor and management have held "Samgyetang Day" for 14 consecutive years as part of their "H-Local Together" community outreach initiative, which focuses on Buk-gu — home to the company's Ulsan factory. Since launching the program in 2013, they have provided 16,000 bowls of samgyetang to the district.

Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter also joined the effort, partnering with the Korean Red Cross Ulsan chapter and the Korean Red Cross Volunteer Council of Ulju-gun on July 24 to deliver samgyetang and side dishes to 500 households in Ulju-gun — including low-income families, elderly people living alone and others in welfare blind spots.

That day, volunteers from the Korean Red Cross Volunteer Council of Ulju-gun joined Onsan Smelter employees in transporting and preparing ingredients, cooking the samgyetang, packaging the meals and delivering them to recipients' homes.

Korea Zinc's Onsan Smelter has supported 3,400 households through its "Love Samgyetang" sharing initiative since launching the program in 2017.

The smelter also carries out a range of community welfare activities, including support for producing a blood donation bus to stabilize the blood supply, emergency assistance and distribution of daily necessities and food for families in crisis, and a dementia prevention kit project to promote health among older residents.