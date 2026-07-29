The Community Chest of Korea has launched a new brand campaign featuring actors Shin Gu and Park Geun-hyung.

The organization released its "2026 Year-Round Brand Campaign," built around the theme of "humanity" — a quality it says has grown more precious in the age of AI. The campaign centers on the warmth and solidarity of people who understand one another and live together, imperfections and all.

The campaign draws on a report published in January by the Community Chest of Korea's Sharing Culture Research Institute, titled "Donation Trends 2026: Humanity in the Age of AI, Rediscovering Giving." The report projected that as AI technology advances, the value of authenticity — something only humans can convey — will grow increasingly important, a message the campaign takes as its core.

Through the ad, the Community Chest of Korea captures the human capacity for empathy and solidarity: the ability to comfort one another and extend a helping hand even after stumbling and falling short. The campaign expresses the organization's "warm companion" philosophy, which has guided its work alongside the Korean public for more than 30 years since its founding in 1998.

This is the second consecutive year-round brand campaign in which the organization has deliberately avoided any direct mention of donations, instead communicating its brand values through stories of everyday life that resonate across generations. Unlike conventional advertising that promotes a specific product or project, a brand campaign is designed to convey the values and philosophy behind the organization itself.

Actors Shin Gu and Park Geun-hyung appear in the ad, conversing on a stage and delivering the message "It's OK — that's what it means to be human," conveying a warmth that only people can offer.

In terms of direction, Shin's red beret and Park's red shirt, set against green curtains filling the stage, weave in the red berries and green stems that symbolize the Community Chest of Korea's brand identity. Actor Jo Dal-hwan provides the narration, delivering the line: "We love you just as you are, and this precious moment you are living right now."

To strengthen its year-round brand presence, the Community Chest of Korea moved up the campaign's launch date compared to last year, beginning broadcasts in July and expanding the range of media channels. Cinema screen advertising has also been added for the first time.

The campaign made its debut Monday on a large outdoor display at Gwanghwamun Square and will roll out sequentially through Oct. 31 across major screens in the Gwanghwamun area as well as television, OTT platforms, cinemas, digital channels and outdoor media. The video is also available on the Community Chest of Korea's official YouTube channel.