The Metropolitan Area Transportation Commission under the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport and the Seoul Metropolitan Government announced Wednesday that they will officially launch the "Modu Card (Climate Companion Pass)" for Seoul residents on Sept. 1, timed to coincide with the scheduled end of the city's Climate Card service.

The new Modu Card (Climate Companion Pass) builds on the existing Modu Card by adding Seoul-specific benefits, including an expanded youth category for city residents.

The commission is currently running region-specific programs with seven local governments — Gyeonggi Province, Incheon, Busan, Sejong, Gwangju, South Gyeongsang Province and Ulsan — and Seoul becomes the eighth to join the Modu Card's regional customization program. At Seoul's request, the youth eligibility age range will be extended from 19–34 to 19–39, and the city is currently working through the system integration and verification process. As a result, Seoul residents between the ages of 35 and 39 will also become eligible for the youth-tier cashback benefit.

Additional benefits previously offered under the Climate Card — including an extended discount for discharged veterans and a linked discount for the Ttareungyi public bicycle service — are also set to be applied going forward.

The Modu Card features an automatic cashback system that applies whichever is more favorable between a flat-rate and a percentage-based refund, allowing users who spend 62,000 won ($42) or less on public transit to receive a percentage-based refund.

Differentiated cashback benefits are available for families with multiple children, senior citizens and low-income users. In response to high fuel prices, supplementary budget benefits are being offered on a temporary basis through September.

Seoul residents already using the Modu Card (K-Pass) will have the Seoul-specific benefits applied automatically without needing to obtain a new card.

To prevent any gap in service or benefits between the end of the existing Climate Card's 30-day pass and the launch of the Modu Card (Climate Companion Pass), Seoul will extend the current Climate Card 30-day pass by one month. The final top-up date for the prepaid Climate Card will be changed to Aug. 31, with prepaid Climate Cards remaining valid through Sept. 29 and postpaid Climate Cards through Sept. 30.

Meanwhile, Modu Card membership surpassed 6 million on Wednesday. The figure represents an increase of 1 million members in roughly three months since the service reached 5 million subscribers in April.

Kim Yong-seok, chairman of the Metropolitan Area Transportation Commission, said close coordination with Seoul had made it possible to prevent any benefit gap for residents following the end of the Climate Card and to improve convenience for users.

Jeong Sang-hun, acting first administrative vice mayor of Seoul, called the launch "a valuable outcome achieved through close and active cooperation between Seoul and the commission." He added that the city would "continue pursuing transport innovation so that all Seoul residents can enjoy convenient and affordable transit welfare through the ongoing expansion of Climate Companion Pass benefits."