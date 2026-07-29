Dongjak-gu announced Wednesday that it will relocate the Heukseok sanitation vehicle depot next to Heukseok Station — at 172 Seodalro, on a 1,680-square-meter site — and build a public parking lot in its place to improve resident convenience and boost the local commercial district.

The depot currently houses a garage for a contracted household waste collection and transport company, a rest facility for sanitation workers and a materials storage room. A district official said the site is near Heukseok Market and the university district, making it a key transportation hub, but it has long drawn complaints for clashing with its surroundings due to heavy sanitation vehicle traffic and aging facilities.

The district plans to move the depot to an unused portion of the Noryangjin Environmental Support Center in September, then build a 45-space surface public parking lot on the existing site. Officials expect the project to ease parking shortages and help revitalize the local commercial district.

The sanitation workers' rest facility will move to a leased space in a private building in Heukseok-dong, and a new materials storage area will also be secured to ensure no disruption to sanitation operations.

Dongjak-gu Mayor Ryu Sam-young said the relocation "is a meaningful project that resolves a long-standing inconvenience for residents and returns the space to the community."