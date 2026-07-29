As vacationers flock to the beaches of Gangwon Province's east coast to escape the heat and summer concerts get underway across Gangneung, Donghae, Samcheok and Sokcho, BTS member Jin has topped a poll for the star best suited to a refreshing beer advertisement.

In a survey conducted on Idol Chart from July 20 to 26 — asking voters which star would best fit a cool beer ad capable of instantly banishing summer discomfort — Jin claimed first place with 8,130 votes.

Before his military service, Jin won wide popularity with a quirky song about the ocean and tuna.

Park Ji-hyeon finished second with 4,515 votes, followed by Yuri (398 votes), Karina (259 votes), Jung Eun-ji (121 votes) and Kang Daniel (91 votes).

With midsummer night music festivals continuing at beaches across the country, Idol Chart's poll corner is currently running a new survey asking which star has the "romantic voice" fans most want on their summer vacation playlist.