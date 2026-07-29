A screen capture from BTS Jin's "Super Tuna" video
A screen capture from BTS Jin's "Super Tuna" video

As vacationers flock to the beaches of Gangwon Province's east coast to escape the heat and summer concerts get underway across Gangneung, Donghae, Samcheok and Sokcho, BTS member Jin has topped a poll for the star best suited to a refreshing beer advertisement.

In a survey conducted on Idol Chart from July 20 to 26 — asking voters which star would best fit a cool beer ad capable of instantly banishing summer discomfort — Jin claimed first place with 8,130 votes.

Before his military service, Jin won wide popularity with a quirky song about the ocean and tuna.

Park Ji-hyeon finished second with 4,515 votes, followed by Yuri (398 votes), Karina (259 votes), Jung Eun-ji (121 votes) and Kang Daniel (91 votes).

With midsummer night music festivals continuing at beaches across the country, Idol Chart's poll corner is currently running a new survey asking which star has the "romantic voice" fans most want on their summer vacation playlist.


abc@heraldcorp.com