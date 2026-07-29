South Gyeongsang Province Governor Park Wan-su met with Chinese Ambassador to South Korea Dai Bing at the provincial office on Wednesday, agreeing to strengthen practical cooperation across tourism, youth exchange and other areas in line with the recent expansion of direct air routes between the two countries.

At the meeting, Park proposed building a foundation for mutual growth through greater exchange of Chinese students and expanded tourism. "South Korea-China relations are moving in a future-oriented direction of cooperation, driven by recent summit-level exchanges between the two countries," he said. "Let us lay the groundwork for shared development through Chinese student exchange and tourism promotion."

The meeting gained added significance as air connectivity through Gimhae International Airport has expanded sharply. Loong Air launched a new Gimhae–Hangzhou service on July 22, and direct routes linking Gimhae with other major Chinese cities — including Nanjing, Guangzhou and Dalian — are set to be added and expanded in phases.

South Gyeongsang Province plans to move aggressively to attract Chinese tourists in step with the growing air network. Working with local travel agencies, the province intends to develop tailored tourism packages combining distinctive regional assets — the Jinhae Naval Festival, the Haman Nakhwa Nori fire-flower folk event and local traditional cuisine. Promotional campaigns through major Chinese online travel agency (OTA) platforms will also be stepped up.

Expanding youth exchange was another key item on the agenda. "Chinese students make up the second-largest group of foreign students in the province," Park said. "We will continue to support the development of global talent so that outstanding young people from China can complete their studies in South Gyeongsang and build their futures here."

Ambassador Dai responded positively, saying South Gyeongsang holds strong potential for cooperation with China given its solid industrial base and rich tourism resources. "The Chinese Embassy in Seoul will actively support concrete progress across a wide range of fields, including the economy, culture and advanced industries," he said.

South Gyeongsang Province said it plans to establish permanent communication channels with Chinese local governments and the Chinese Embassy in Seoul to generate tangible results across tourism, education and industry.