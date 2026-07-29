About 8.23 million foreigners visited Seoul in the first half of this year, up more than 20 percent from the same period last year, while their credit card spending in the city rose more than 50 percent to 5.62 trillion won ($3.42 billion). Tourists were seen carrying shopping bags along Myeong-dong street in central Seoul on Wednesday afternoon. "Both tourist numbers and spending in the first half of this year set all-time records," a Seoul Metropolitan Government official said.