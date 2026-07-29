Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, on a visit to the United States, met with officials from defense contractor Lockheed Martin to discuss joint production of Patriot interceptor missiles.

According to Reuters on Tuesday, Zelensky said after the meeting that "work has already begun on finding solutions to transition to a joint Patriot production arrangement."

Zelensky had also met with executives from US defense firm Raytheon on July 24 to discuss joint Patriot missile production.

Ukraine has struggled to secure enough Patriot missiles to counter Russian ballistic missile strikes.

Zelensky also urged US senators he met Tuesday to provide additional weapons, saying more arms were needed to intercept the missiles Russia was firing.

The Patriot system is considered in effect the only weapon in Ukraine's arsenal capable of intercepting ballistic missiles.

Donald Trump told Zelensky at the NATO summit in Ankara, Turkey, on July 8 that the United States would offer Ukraine a license to produce Patriot missiles.

However, it is expected to take considerable time before Ukraine can begin final production of the missiles.

Zelensky, who met again with Trump on Tuesday, said the two discussed various options related to the Patriot missile production license.

Meanwhile, Zelensky said he and Trump also discussed diplomatic matters, including negotiations to end the war with Russia, stressing that "it is important to reinvigorate the diplomatic process."