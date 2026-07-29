Hankook Tire & Technology announced Wednesday that Round 10 of the 2026 FIA World Rally Championship — Rally Finland — will be held Thursday through Sunday (local time) in and around Jyväskylä, Finland. Hankook Tire is the exclusive tire supplier for the WRC.

First held in 1951, Rally Finland is one of the most storied and iconic events on the WRC calendar. This year's edition spans 316.04 kilometers across 20 special stages, making it one of the fastest gravel rallies in the championship, with average speeds exceeding 120 kilometers per hour.

Hankook Tire will supply its extreme all-weather rally tire, the Dynapro R213, in both hard and soft EMC variants for the event. The tire features a high-strength casing structure and a precision tread pattern designed to absorb landing impacts after jumps while delivering strong grip, steering stability and wear resistance on high-speed unpaved surfaces.

At last year's Rally Finland, the Dynapro R213 helped Kalle Rovanperä set a WRC all-time record average speed of 129.95 km/h, backed by the tire's high-speed performance and technical capability.

Competition for the win is expected to be fierce at this year's Rally Finland. The Hyundai Shell Mobis World Rally Team will field Adrien Fourmaux, who secured the team's second podium of the season at the previous Rally Estonia, alongside lead driver Thierry Neuville and Finnish driver Esapekka Lappi, the 2017 Rally Finland winner.

Toyota Gazoo Racing World Rally Team, whose headquarters sits about 3 kilometers from the Rally Finland service park, will in effect be competing on home turf. The team is entering five vehicles in the WRC1 class. Attention centers on whether Finnish driver Sami Pajari — who claimed his first WRC victory at the preceding Rally Estonia — can win in consecutive rounds, and on the championship battle among Toyota's drivers.

Meanwhile, Hankook Tire is continuing a range of marketing activities to expand its reach with global customers, including an advertising campaign running at CGV cinemas across seven cities in Vietnam from Friday through Aug. 30.