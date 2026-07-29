Democratic Party of Korea lawmaker Cho Gye-won, who represents Yeosu-eul in South Jeolla Province, officially declared his candidacy Wednesday for chair of the Democratic Party's inaugural South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City chapter.

In his candidacy statement, Cho said he would "firmly support the success of the Lee Jae Myung government, take responsibility for the successful launch of the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City, and build a Democratic Party where members are the true owners."

Cho noted that South Jeolla Province and Gwangju are reuniting for the first time in 40 years — since their separation in 1986 — as the country's first integrated metropolitan government. He described the development as "not merely an administrative merger, but the creation of a new growth axis that transcends the Greater Seoul-centric structure and leads the balanced development of the nation and the lives of 3.2 million citizens."

He also cited the Lee Jae Myung government's pledge of 20 trillion won ($13.6 billion) in national fiscal support over four years for the integrated special city's success, saying that "a semiconductor mega-project, a second round of public institution relocations, and new industrial maps spanning AI, renewable energy, future mobility, space, biotech and marine tourism must translate into balanced and interconnected development that draws on the distinct strengths of all 27 cities, counties and districts."

Cho also sharply criticized the party's former leadership, accusing it of "showroom politics that treats even the president as a means to personal political ends," and vowed to "prevent the Democratic Party from becoming a private political vehicle and build a party where members are the true owners."

Cho served as policy chief under President Lee Jae Myung when Lee was governor of Gyeonggi Province, and after entering the 22nd National Assembly served last year on a subcommittee of the Special Committee on Budget and Accounts. He highlighted his role in helping South Jeolla Province break the 10 trillion won mark in national budget allocations for the first time in history, and in securing 3.95 trillion won for Gwangju at a record growth rate of 16.7 percent, presenting his hands-on budget experience as the central pillar of his campaign.

Cho also put forward 10 pledges: establishing a standing party-government consultative body for the South Jeolla-Gwangju Integrated Special City; setting up a South Jeolla-Gwangju Great Leap support center; introducing a member petition system; expanding support for 18 local constituency committees; immediately launching a task force for a decisive victory in the 2028 general election; taking root in South Jeolla and Gwangju for a basic society and rural basic income; building youth-friendly cities with housing at 10,000 won a month; developing rail infrastructure including the Korean Peninsula KTX and Gyeongjeon Line; enacting a local assembly act; and realizing a global democracy and human rights hub by enshrining the spirit of the May 18 pro-democracy uprising in the preamble of the constitution.

"Integration is not a sacrifice by one side, but a path to becoming bigger and stronger through unified strength," Cho said. He added that he would "build a Democratic Party where public sentiment and party sentiment align through 100 percent participation by all members, and lay the stepping stone for victory in the 2028 general election to carry through to a return to power in 2030."