BYD ranked 91st on the 2026 Fortune Global 500, the company announced Wednesday, marking its fifth consecutive year on the list.

BYD posted solid financial results last year, recording annual sales of 804 billion yuan ($119 billion) and net profit of 32.6 billion yuan. The company sold about 4.6 million new energy vehicles (NEVs) in 2025, cementing its position as the world's top NEV seller and China's No. 1 automaker. Growth has continued this year, with first-half cumulative sales surpassing 1.8 million units. In July, BYD became the first automaker in the world to produce a cumulative total of 17 million eco-friendly vehicles.

BYD invested 63.4 billion yuan in research and development last year — a 17 percent increase from the previous year — as it works to strengthen its technological edge. The investment is accelerating the commercialization of innovative technologies. In March, the company unveiled its second-generation Blade Battery and flash-charging technology, and plans to build 20,000 flash-charging stations in China and 6,000 overseas by year's end. In May, BYD announced a one-year safety guarantee for its Urban Navigate on Autopilot system and rolled out the LiDAR version of its God's Eye B intelligent driving system across its entire vehicle lineup.

BYD's global expansion accelerated sharply in 2025. Overseas sales exceeded 1 million units for the first time, a 145 percent increase from the previous year. In the first half of 2026, overseas sales surpassed 780,000 units, sustaining the growth momentum.

This year, BYD launched its SkyRail overseas for the first time in Brazil and achieved cumulative eco-friendly vehicle production at its Brazilian factory. In Europe, the company unveiled the Denza Z, Z9GT and D9, presenting a new standard of "technology-led elegance." BYD also released the Lako, a model developed exclusively for the Japanese market, while its Thailand factory marked its second anniversary. BYD now operates in 121 countries and regions, growing into a globally rooted enterprise.

As of June 30, BYD's eco-friendly vehicles had cumulatively reduced carbon emissions by more than 149.06 billion kilograms across the full vehicle lifecycle, from energy production onward — equivalent to planting more than 2.48 billion trees. The company has also finalized donation agreements with 127 universities in China, supporting more than 6,000 students.

"We will continue to pursue sustainable development on the strength of advanced technology and a broader global business foundation, working toward our vision of lowering the Earth's temperature by one degree," a BYD official said.

Meanwhile, BYD is rapidly expanding its customer touchpoints in the South Korean market. The company participated as an official sponsor of Waterbomb Seoul 2026, a summer festival held at Kintex in Goyang, Gyeonggi Province, from July 24 to 26.