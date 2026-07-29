Fursys, led by CEO Park Chung-hee, is launching an "office subscription service" covering not only the rental, operation and management of office furniture but also its retrieval and recycling.

The service goes beyond simple furniture rental, connecting every stage of an office's life — from initial setup through daily use to end-of-life — into a single integrated offering. It combines rental with office care and retrieval and circulation management, with all processes handled through a digital "office service hub."

Fursys announced Wednesday that it is proposing a new way for companies to run their offices, which it calls the "subscribable office."

"Creating a good work environment does not end with supplying good furniture," Park said. "We will ease the burden of office operations that customers have had to shoulder on their own after purchasing furniture, and help them focus their capital and energy on their core business."

Park added that the service puts into practice the brand philosophy the company introduced earlier this year — "Design for the unseen."

Fursys connects office furniture rental, office care, and retrieval and circulation management through the office service hub. The company said this is not a combination of separate services but a complete office operating model running continuously from setup through end of use.

The company plans to expand the range of customers and service scope covered by the office subscription service. It will also upgrade its circulation system, which includes inspection, cleaning, reuse and redistribution of retrieved products.

"The office subscription service is not a project to change how furniture is sold — it is a project that takes responsibility for the entire flow, from office setup through operation, change and end of use," Park said. "We will go beyond being a company that sells products to become a partner that helps design and manage customers' work environments and takes responsibility for the full office lifecycle."