Hybe posted record quarterly earnings in the second quarter, with sales reaching 1.45 trillion won and operating profit surpassing 170.9 billion won.

Hybe announced Tuesday that its second-quarter sales came in at 1.45 trillion won ($989 million) and operating profit at 170.9 billion won — both all-time highs for a single quarter. It marked the first time quarterly sales exceeded 1 trillion won and the first time quarterly operating profit cleared 100 billion won. The strong results also pushed Hybe's first-half sales above 2 trillion won for the first time.

Consistent comebacks and world tours by its artists drove strong direct-participation revenue. The performance segment generated 647.7 billion won, while recorded music brought in 326.8 billion won. Merchandise and licensing, which benefited from a halo effect alongside the tours, reached 310.6 billion won — also a record high.

Hybe said sales more than doubled compared with the same period last year, and the company also strengthened its fundamentals by achieving a double-digit operating profit margin of 11.8 percent.

The company credited BTS as the primary driver of its second-quarter performance. The group released its fifth studio album "Arirang" in March and has been on a world tour of the same name since April.

According to Luminate, a global music data analytics firm, "Arirang" topped vinyl and CD album sales charts in the United States, injecting fresh momentum into the physical music market.

BTS generated significant economic impact at each stop on the world tour. On July 20 (Korea Standard Time), the group performed at the halftime show of the World Cup final — the first halftime show in the tournament's history.