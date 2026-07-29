South Jeolla Province's largest traditional music festival, drawing participants from all 17 cities and counties

The Suncheon Korean Music Association took the grand prize at the 47th Namdo Gugak Festival, held in Boseong-gun.

Suncheon city said the association claimed first place — the festival's top overall honor — at the event held Saturday and Sunday at the Beolgyo Sports Center, again demonstrating the high artistic quality and competitiveness of traditional music in Suncheon.

The association earned the honor after receiving high marks from judges for its polished skills, strong teamwork and a performance that captured the full spirit of traditional Korean arts.

The Namdo Gugak Festival is a prestigious competition organized by the South Jeolla Province chapter of the Korean Music Association. Members from Korean music associations across all 17 cities and counties in South Jeolla Province compete in five categories — nongak (farmers' music), Namdo folk songs, dance, pansori and gosu (drumming) — showcasing the region's traditional performing arts.

"It is deeply meaningful to see the sweat and effort our members poured into preparing together come to fruition in the best possible way," said Kim Gyeong-seon, president of the Suncheon Korean Music Association.