Yuhan-Kimberly is launching a stick-type moisturizer, the Green Finger Panthedine Multi Stick Balm (pictured).

The new product is designed to simplify skin care routines by delivering full moisture care in a single application, eliminating the need to layer multiple products. It features a "Botanic Seed Oil Complex" combining the core skin-protective compound with four plant-based oils — macadamia seed, sunflower seed, jojoba seed and baobab seed. The product has also completed a primary dermatological patch test for skin sensitivity.

The balm works on baby skin made sensitive by saliva and heat, as well as skin that dries quickly after bathing, and on adult skin dried and sensitized by dust and wind during outdoor activities, the company said. It has passed a 24-hour moisturization endurance test and a moisture-retention test under extreme cold and hot air conditions. The company said the product maintains long-lasting hydration, having cleared a clinical test for stratum corneum moisture improvement.

"The large-capacity 19-gram stick format is easy to carry and can be used hygienically without getting the contents on your hands," Yuhan-Kimberly said. "It lets everyone, from children to adults, manage their skin health simply, anytime and anywhere."