Ulsan's Buk-gu district office has launched a map-based neighborhood zone management system built using the Ministry of Land, Infrastructure and Transport's K-Geo platform, with the service going live on the district office website Wednesday. Residents can now check neighborhood zone information at any time from anywhere.

To access the system, visit the Ulsan Buk-gu district office website, navigate to "Frequently Used Services" and select "Find My Neighborhood Zone" under lifestyle and project information.

The system was developed from a neighborhood administrative support model that Buk-gu proposed in response to a demand survey for the ministry's K-Geo Platform Administrative Service Model initiative. Local government data — including basic administrative district records and neighborhood representative information — was uploaded to the K-Geo platform and visualized on an interactive map.

Beyond serving as a public-facing tool for residents to look up neighborhood zone information, the system supports integrated map-based management of zone data, making it useful as foundational material for a range of administrative tasks including resident management, disaster response and election operations.

"This system not only makes it easier for residents to access information, but also improves the efficiency of administrative work," a Buk-gu district office official said.