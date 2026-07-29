The 2026 Ulju Jinha Beach Festival will be held Friday at 7:30 p.m. on a special stage in front of the pavilion at Jinha Beach.

The festival will open with performances by popular singer Vista and the Merit Dance Company, a professional dance troupe based in the Yeongnam region, followed by singers Chu Hyeok-jin, An So-mi, An I-suk, Jang Jae-ho and Min Yeong-a, who will take the stage with a varied program of trot music and popular songs showcasing each performer's individual style.

Jinha Beach, one of Ulju-gun's premier summer destinations, offers scenic coastal views and nighttime attractions including illuminated light displays on Myeongseon Island.

Ulju-gun Mayor Lee Sun-geol said the county had prepared a diverse lineup of performances so that tourists and residents visiting Jinha Beach could forget the midsummer heat and enjoy a pleasant evening, and he encouraged people to attend.