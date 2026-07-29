Enex (CEO Park Jin-gyu) has launched three new vegan leather sofas that combine vegan fabric with enhanced functionality.

The new products retain the premium feel of leather sofas while addressing the material's traditional weaknesses — susceptibility to stains and scratches — to maximize practicality. The vegan leather fabric resists liquid absorption, making everyday stain management easier. The company said the sofas passed a 100,000-abrasion test, giving the surface enough durability to resist cracking and surface damage over time.

The Cinema Recliner Vegan Leather Bluetooth Speaker Sofa is a wireless remote-controlled recliner designed to turn a living room into a relaxation and entertainment space. At 280 centimeters wide, it features a deep, stable seat and a multi-cushion headrest that supports the neck and shoulders, delivering movie theater-level comfort at home. It also comes equipped with wireless smartphone charging, USB ports for connecting various devices, and a built-in Bluetooth speaker.

The Barny Vegan Leather Slide Modular Motion Sofa is a modular design that can be reconfigured to suit different lifestyle needs. Built on a zero-wheel structure with a sliding function, it allows users to adjust seat depth and arrangement via remote control. With an 85-centimeter-wide seat, it converts into four configurations: a standard sofa, a chaise lounge, a cafe-style layout with a center table, and a bed for use as a makeshift sleeping surface.

The Rosegray Vegan Leather Modular Swing Sofa is designed for personalized comfort. It features a Cobra Moving headrest with fine angle and height adjustments, allowing users to set the position to fit their body type. Unlike conventional headrests, the rear hardware is fully concealed, giving the living room a clean, upscale look, the company said.