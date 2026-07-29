"Cham Gyoyuk," a Korean series that has drawn a wide audience at home and abroad with its cathartic tale of a fictional agency cracking down on classroom misconduct, has entered Netflix's all-time top 10 most-watched non-English series.

According to Netflix on Wednesday, "Cham Gyoyuk" recorded 60.2 million views — measured by total watch time divided by the show's runtime — within eight weeks of its release, earning it a spot on the platform's all-time most-watched non-English series list.

It is the fourth Korean series to make the list, following all three seasons of "Squid Game," meaning four of the ten most-watched non-English series in Netflix history are now Korean productions.

The show held the No. 1 spot globally for four consecutive weeks from its first week of release, and from its second week onward topped the top 10 in 91 countries, drawing strong interest from international viewers. It has remained in the top 10 eight weeks on.

Netflix said "'Cham Gyoyuk's' achievement is yet again proof that Korean content continues to command global popularity and influence."

Based on a webtoon of the same name, "Cham Gyoyuk" follows a fictional agency called the Education Authority Protection Bureau as it uses unrestricted means to suppress violations of teachers' rights and disruptions to students' learning in a school environment where no social or institutional remedy has proven effective. The series stars Kim Mu-yeol as the protagonist Na Hwa-jin, alongside Lee Sung-min, Jin Ki-joo and Pyo Ji-hoon.

The series resonated widely with viewers by vividly portraying the crisis facing public education — crumbling under the erosion of teachers' authority and students' right to learn — while delivering the cathartic satisfaction of the bureau's eye-for-an-eye brand of justice.