The Korea SMEs and Startups Market announced Wednesday that it has opened two additional duty-free stores exclusively for small and medium-sized enterprise products at Incheon International Airport Terminal 2.

The two new outlets — the fifth and sixth locations of the agency's Panpan Duty Free concept — are situated on the terminal's east side near Gate 281 and west side near Gate 218.

The stores carry products in high overseas demand driven by the hallyu wave, including K-beauty, K-fashion, K-food and K-lifestyle items. They are also intended to serve as an export testing ground where small and medium-sized enterprises seeking to enter overseas markets can gauge real consumer reactions firsthand.

Each store features a product experience zone, a photo zone and an attached media wall, allowing international travelers to try products before buying. The setup is designed to boost purchase conversion rates while raising brand awareness for domestic small and medium-sized enterprise products.

The agency first introduced a policy-based duty-free store dedicated to small and medium-sized enterprise products at Incheon Airport in 2021 and has operated it for five years. The policy duty-free format charges lower commissions and imposes lighter entry requirements than conventional duty-free shops, serving as a channel for smaller companies to break into overseas markets. The latest expansion was prompted by growing demand from companies seeking to join and a rise in Terminal 2 passenger traffic.

As global awareness of Korean consumer goods — particularly K-beauty and K-food — continues to grow, airport duty-free stores are increasingly being used as marketing hubs to gauge global consumer response rather than mere retail outlets. Incheon Airport, with its concentration of overseas buyers and foreign tourists, is expected to give small and medium-sized enterprises a venue to validate their product competitiveness before building dedicated overseas retail networks.

Lee Tae-sik, chief executive of the Korea SMEs and Startups Market, visited the new stores Wednesday to review operations and encourage representatives of the participating companies. "A duty-free presence is more than just a sales channel for small and medium-sized enterprises — it is a direct opportunity to meet overseas consumers," Lee said. "As global interest in K-products grows, we will actively support more excellent small and medium-sized enterprises in entering overseas markets through the policy duty-free stores."

Consumer goods manufacturers that wish to participate may apply at any time through the Panpan Daero platform. Selected companies are placed in the stores for a minimum of one year and receive support including sales staff assistance and dedicated display space.